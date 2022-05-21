$96.67 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $81.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $396.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.06 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $541.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,374,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,831,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $7,256,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

