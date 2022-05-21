A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Sells $2,005,512.98 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $995,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 576,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in A10 Networks by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 588,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

