Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.16 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

