ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.45. 507,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,181. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.