ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.45. 507,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,181. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

