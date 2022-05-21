Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACOR stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $6.36.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
