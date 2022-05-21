Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

