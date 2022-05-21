Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post $3.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 million and the lowest is $3.80 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $4.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $17.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 million to $17.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.96 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $24.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

