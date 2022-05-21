ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

