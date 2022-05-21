Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $92.28 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

