Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

