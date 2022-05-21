Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
