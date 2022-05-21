Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

