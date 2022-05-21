Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.