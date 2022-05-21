Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will report $1.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.44 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $73.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

