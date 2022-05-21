Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will report $1.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.44 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $73.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

