Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.35. 228,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 158,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

