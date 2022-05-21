AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

