Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
