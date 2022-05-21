Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to announce $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the highest is $19.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $80.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.62 million to $82.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.