Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $14,064,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

