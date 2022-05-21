Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

