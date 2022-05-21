Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

