Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $18.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $230.65.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

