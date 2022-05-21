Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $29.35 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.