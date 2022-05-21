Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,537 shares of company stock worth $3,334,450. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,809,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

