Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.70). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.