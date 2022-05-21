Altria Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

