Altria Group, Inc. (MO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

