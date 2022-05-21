Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

