Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $34.45 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

