Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.85. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$43.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2612771 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total value of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.