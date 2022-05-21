Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.44. 22,595,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,551,770. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.