Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 6th

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,856.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,111.38. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,048.11 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,803.02.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,707 shares of company stock worth $4,266,717 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

