AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DIT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a market cap of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $270.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.