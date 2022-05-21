American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,096,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,188,427. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,123 shares of company stock worth $2,916,744. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.