American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.74 million, a PE ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.