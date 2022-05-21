American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

