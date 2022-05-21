Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

