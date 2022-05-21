Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE AP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

