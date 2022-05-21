Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 2,697,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,184. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amphenol by 15.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 941,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

