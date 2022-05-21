Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to announce $65.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $54.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $258.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.22 million to $288.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $362.80 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $394.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aemetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

