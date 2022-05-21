Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.87 and the lowest is $2.97. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.91 to $17.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $20.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $247.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

