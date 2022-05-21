Analysts Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.24). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 162,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

