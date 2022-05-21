Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $14.73 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $52.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $75.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.45 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.