Analysts Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $76.44 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

