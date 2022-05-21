Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.65.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.23. 824,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,828. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. DexCom has a one year low of $302.61 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.34 and a 200 day moving average of $477.16.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

