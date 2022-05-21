Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.26 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.06 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $393.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FCF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.29 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

