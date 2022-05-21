Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRP. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

KRP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 289.23%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

