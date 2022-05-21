Analysts Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.80 million to $135.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $499.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.27 million, with estimates ranging from $609.10 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.37 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

