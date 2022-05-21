Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will post $346.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.09 million and the lowest is $344.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Medpace by 46.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Medpace by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1,684.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.67. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

