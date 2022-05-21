Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to post sales of $95.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $97.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $396.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $419.19 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

