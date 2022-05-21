Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the lowest is $4.07. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $4.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.93 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.09 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $214.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

