Analysts Anticipate Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pear Therapeutics.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 217,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

