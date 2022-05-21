Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 985,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $954.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

